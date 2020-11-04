Czech Republic reports 12,088 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 3,913

PRAGUE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported 12,088 new coronavirus cases for Nov. 3, and 259 new deaths, data from the health ministry showed on Wednesday.

The tally of infections rose to 362,985 in the nation of 10.7 million people, while deaths stood at 3,913.

The increase in deaths, however, was spread over several days because of reporting issues and was not limited to the past 24 hours. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Himani Sarkar)