Czech Republic reports 1,887 new coronavirus cases, fewest since Oct 4

FILE PHOTO: Medical staff members transport a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after transfer from Zlin region to Prague, Czech Republic, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic, one of the worst-hit countries in Europe amid the second the wave of the coronavirus pandemic, reported 1,887 new cases for Nov. 15, its lowest daily tally since Oct. 4, Health Ministry data showed on Monday.

The ministry also reported 150 new deaths related to COVID-19, including 65 on Sunday along with revisions from previous days. The total number of deaths has doubled to 6,208 since Oct. 29.

The Czech Republic has Europe’s highest per-capita death rate in recent weeks and one of the highest infection rates, although daily tallies of new cases have fallen in the past week after tighter lockdown measures came into place.

The country of 10.7 million has reported 460,116 cases of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic started in March.