Czech Republic reports 7,722 new coronavirus cases

PRAGUE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported 7,722 new coronavirus cases for the latest 24-hour period, the third time this month that the daily tally fell below 10,000, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday.

Saturday’s daily tally was the lowest since Nov. 1 and brings the total number of cases reported since the outbreak started to 411,220 in the country of 10.7 million. Cases have risen tenfold since mid-September.

The Health Ministry reported 155 new deaths on Sunday, which included 99 on Saturday along with revisions to previous days. In total 4,681 people have died.

The country is facing one of Europe’s biggest per capita spikes in infections in recent weeks, including a record daily count of over 15,000 on Nov. 4, although Czech health authorities said on Friday new cases may have plateaued.

Hospitals, though, would still feel strain and cases among vulnerable senior citizens are on the rise, they said.

Deaths related to COVID-19 in the Czech Republic have been highest in Europe on a per-capita basis in recent weeks, according to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control data.