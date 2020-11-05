Czech Republic reports record daily tally for COVID-19 infections

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask plays a guitar on an empty street near the Prague Castle amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Prague, Czech Republic, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported 15,729 new coronavirus cases for Nov. 4, its highest daily tally since the pandemic started, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

Total cases rose to 378,716 in the country of 10.7 million, which has seen one of Europe’s highest infection rates amid a second wave of the pandemic.

The ministry also reported 220 new deaths, including 123 on Wednesday along with revisions to previous days, to bring the total to 4,133.