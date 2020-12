FILE PHOTO: A health care worker collects a swab sample during a voluntary rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech republic reported 10,821 new coronavirus cases early on Wednesday, the first daily tally over 10,000 since Nov. 6, health ministry data showed.

The government is due to decide later on Wednesday whether to move the country to the fifth, strictest level of anti-coronavirus measures due to rising numbers of infections and hospitalisations.