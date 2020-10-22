Czech Republic reports record daily COVID-19 cases as shops shut

A woman wearing a face mask walks in a street, as the Czech government mandated further restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Prague, Czech Republic, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic registered a record one-day tally of 14,968 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said, as the government ordered most shops to close and tightened restrictions to curb the virus’s spread.

The country, which is seeing Europe’s biggest surge in new COVID-19 cases, has recorded 208,915 infections since March. Deaths have risen to 1,739, the ministry said on Thursday, up from 1,619 reported a day earlier, which includes 69 deaths on Wednesday along with revisions to previous days.