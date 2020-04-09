Czech central bank chief: broader trading powers do not allow for entering markets at will

PRAGUE, April 9 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) will not be allowed to operate on financial markets at will even after the parliament approves broadening its trading powers, Governor Jiri Rusnok said.

“We can only do so (enter the market) to fulfill our statutory duties, that is, in the interests of price and financial stability,” Rusnok said in a comment on the central bank’s website.

The lower house voted on Wednesday to allow the central bank to buy a wider selection of assets in the market from a bigger range of counterparties.

The bill, subject to approval by the upper chamber of parliament and a signature from the president, grants wider trading powers to the central bank only until the end of 2021. By then, a complex amendment to the CNB bill should be approved.