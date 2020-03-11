Czech central bank governor: no immediate need for rate cut

PRAGUE, March 11 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank can cut rates to help the domestic economy that is likely to be hit by the global coronavirus outbreak although such a move is not immediately needed, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Wednesday.

Rusnok also said the central bank was ready to take steps alongside the government to mitigate the expected impact but it was too early to estimate damage.

He told a news conference after meeting Prime Minister Andrej Babis that, from a fiscal and monetary policy standpoint, the readiness of the country was good.