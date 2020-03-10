Czech central banker Michl will propose rate cut to alleviate coronavirus slowdown - online interview

PRAGUE, March 10 (Reuters) - Czech central bank board member Ales Michl will propose a 25 basis point cut in interest rates to alleviate fallout form the spread of the coronavirus, he said in an interview at news website www.idnes.cz on Tuesday.

“We can lower (rates) and temporarily help companies to breathe better, so they can sail through the period of uncertainty,” he said.

Michl voted against a 25 basis point hike which the bank adopted in February, bringing the main repo rate to 2.25%. The bank’s seven-member board next meets on policy on March 26. (Reporting by Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka)