PRAGUE, April 23 (Reuters) - Czech central bank Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky expects the economy to experience an initial sharp downturn in economic output followed by a gradual recovery, he said in a podcast posted on the bank’s website on Thursday.

“The scenario that is closest to me describes the economic development in the shape of the Nike logo - certainly there will be some steep drop at the beginning and then gradual growth and return to normal,” he said.