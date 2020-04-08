Czech house grants central bank wider asset purchasing powers

PRAGUE, April 8 (Reuters) - The Czech lower house voted on Wednesday to allow the central bank to buy a wider scope of assets in the market from a wider range of counterparties, expanding the bank’s toolkit.

The Czech National Bank has sought the legal change for years although its approval was hastened as the coronavirus crisis hammers the country’s economy amid a virtual lockdown on daily life and business.

The bill must still go to the upper house, the Senate.