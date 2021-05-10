Czechs to open outside seating in restaurants on May 17

PRAGUE, May 10 (Reuters) - Czech restaurants will be allowed to open outside seating on May 17 for the first time this year, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Monday, as the country continues with easing of anti-epidemic restrictions.

The country opened remaining shops on Monday after months-long closure and allowed the rest of elementary school pupils to go to classrooms, on a weekly rotating basis. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Toby Chopra)