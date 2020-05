PRAGUE, May 12 (Reuters) - The Czech economy is expected to shrink by 7.6% in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak before seeing a 5.8% rebound in 2021, according to the average forecasts of 13 state institutions and commercial banks compiled in a Finance Ministry survey.

Forecasts ranged from a 5.6% drop this year, given by the Finance Ministry, to a contraction of up to 11.0%.