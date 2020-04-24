Czech government backs plan to seek state of emergency extension -CTK

PRAGUE, April 24 (Reuters) - The Czech government has approved plans to ask the lower house of parliament to extend a state of emergency until May 25 to help fight the new coronavirus epidemic, CTK news agency reported on Friday, citing Interior Minister Jan Hamacek.

The plan should go to lawmakers on Tuesday, CTK said. The current state of emergency is in place until April 30 and gives the government powers to limit people’s movement or close businesses. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jon Boyle)