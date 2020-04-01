Czech government proposes extending state of emergency by 30 days beyond April 11

PRAGUE, April 1 (Reuters) - The Czech government will ask parliament to extend a state of emergency in the country by 30 days beyond the current 30-day period ending on April 11, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Wednesday.

The state of emergency allows the government to adopt measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, such as limitations on free movement inside the country and across borders, shop and restaurant closures, and streamlined procurement of medical supplies. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Mark Potter)