Czech government to call new state of emergency if extension request fails

PRAGUE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Czech government will call a new state of emergency if its request for an extension of the current order fails in a parliamentary vote on Friday, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

Babis’s minority government is seeking to significantly tighten measures to combat a fast spread of COVID-19 infections and needs the state of emergency to increase curbs on people’s movements and contacts. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)