Czech lawmakers approve extending state of emergency to end-April

PRAGUE, April 7 (Reuters) - Czech lawmakers on Tuesday approved extending a state of emergency until April 30, a shorter period than what the government had wanted for using the extraordinary legal framework to further tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis’s government had sought a one-month extension to May 11 for the state of emergency, which allows the cabinet to curb some rights of citizens, including freedom of movement or enterprise, and gives it more flexibility in areas such as public procurement. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Alison Williams)