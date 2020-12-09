Czech lawmakers approve extending state of emergency until Dec 23

PRAGUE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Czech lower house approved on Wednesday giving the government an extension of state of emergency powers to Dec. 23, a shorter period than the cabinet sought as it seeks to contain rising COVID-19 infections.

The state of emergency is the legal basis for some government measures aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, such as limits on assembly or temporarily shutting businesses. (Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Chris Reese)