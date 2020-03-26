RPT-Czech government to give $600 per month to self-employed affected by virus measures

(Repeats to chain to alert)

PRAGUE, March 26 (Reuters) - The Czech government plans to give 15,000 crowns ($599.98) per month to self-employed people who have had to halt their businesses due to government measures taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said on Thursday.

The plan must be approved by parliament and comes on the top of other relief in the form of a holiday on social and health insurance payments. ($1 = 25.0010 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller)