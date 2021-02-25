Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Czech PM Babis: France to send us Pfizer vaccine by mid-March -CTK news agency

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - France will provide 100,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to the Czech Republic by mid-March, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis told CTK news agency on Thursday.

The Czech Republic has been struggling with resurgent COVID-19 pandemic in the past weeks, ranking among the worst-hit countries in the world in terms of infections and deaths from the global pandemic. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Alison Williams)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up