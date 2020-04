PRAGUE, April 22 (Reuters) - The Czech parliament’s lower house approved on Wednesday a bill to provide state guarantees worth up to 150 billion crowns ($5.92 billion) on commercial bank loans to small and mid-sized companies hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The scheme is designed to generate up to 500 billion crowns in lending and is a large part of the government’s response to the crisis. (Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Chris Reese)