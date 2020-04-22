UPDATE 1-Czech lawmakers approve loan guarantees worth up to $5.9 bln for companies

(Adds details on programme, comments from companies, analysts)

PRAGUE, April 22 (Reuters) - The Czech parliament’s lower house approved on Wednesday a bill to provide state guarantees on commercial bank loans to small and mid-sized companies hit by the coronavirus outbreak amid criticism it is giving too little support too slowly to cash-bleeding businesses.

The guarantee scheme worth up to 150 billion crowns ($5.92 billion) is designed to generate up to 500 billion crowns in lending and is a large part of the government’s response to the crisis.

The Czech Republic implemented in March some of the strictest measures in Europe at the time to curb the COVID-19 illness from spreading, which ground much of the economy to a halt.

Under the bill, state-owned bank CMZRB will back 80-90% of individual loans for companies up to 500 workers, with the maximum volume of each loan set at 50 million crowns.

A ceiling for the guarantees, or “portfolio guarantee”, will be set at 30% of the overall lending.

The plan comes amid mounting criticism from businesses that the government has been slow to provide cash to firms that have seen revenues evaporate.

Five weeks after launching the first aid programme, CMZRB has arranged just 1.9 billion crowns worth of loans for firms, the bank said on its website.

Many companies complained that the process for all aid programmes is bureaucratic and little money has reached firms’ accounts, unlike simpler financing schemes in Switzerland or Germany.

“Eventually, we saw (applying) as pointless - firstly, it was not enough, secondly, it was slow, we did not know when it would arrive, so we got a deal with our financing bank,” said Petr Nespurek, general manager of NH Hotel in Prague.

“Without that deal, we would be in insolvency by July.”

The scheme approved on Wednesday would make up almost a half of aid presented by Finance Minister Alena Schillerova at 1.2 trillion crowns or 21.5% of gross domestic product.

Other aid includes the previous guarantee programmes, as well as direct aid such as subsidy for salaries at affected firms - “kurzarbeit”; a subsidy and deferral of tax and social insurance payments for the self-employed.

But Raiffeisenbank Chief Economist Helena Horska cast doubt whether the total amount of guaranteed loans, seen by the finance ministry at 952 billion crowns, could be reached.

But Raiffeisenbank Chief Economist Helena Horska cast doubt whether the total amount of guaranteed loans, seen by the finance ministry at 952 billion crowns, could be reached.

"Promises and just promises...I don't know anyone who believes that over 900 billion crowns will be provided," Horska said on her Twitter account. ($1 = 25.3300 Czech crowns)