Czech government to close theatres, sports as COVID-19 case surge

PRAGUE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Czech government will close indoor sports facilities and culture venues for two weeks from Monday to slow down the spread of new coronavirus infections, Health Minister Roman Prymula said on Thursday.

Restaurants will have to close at 8 p.m, and pupils in the upper level of elementary schools will alternate in-class and distance learning, government officials said. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Toby Chopra)