Czech Republic limits bar opening hours, part of measures to ease COVID-19 spike

PRAGUE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Czech Health Ministry said on Thursday bars and restaurants across the country would have to close between midnight and 6:00 a.m. starting from Friday evening, part of measures to combat a surge in new coronavirus cases.

Students from the sixth grade and above would also be required to wear face masks in school classrooms. Health Minister Adam Vojtech also cautioned against larger events but did not ban them, adding no blanket lockdown measures were being planned at the moment.