Czech PM tells health minister to quit after lockdown violation

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday he would dismiss his health minister unless the minister resigned, for holding a meeting in a restaurant that was closed under government measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“When our medical staff are fighting on the front line to save lives of our fellow citizens, such a thing is absolutely inexcusable,” Babis told reporters.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

