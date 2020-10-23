Czech PM tells health minister to quit after lockdown violation

PRAGUE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday he would dismiss his health minister unless the minister resigned, for holding a meeting in a restaurant that was closed under government measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
“When our medical staff are fighting on the front line to save lives of our fellow citizens, such a thing is absolutely inexcusable,” Babis told reporters.
Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet; editing by John Stonestreet
