Czech central bank loosens mortgage lending limits

PRAGUE, April 1 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank on Wednesday relaxed lending limits for new mortgages in reaction to the economic hit from the new coronavirus, the bank said in a statement.

It said it was raising the basic loan-to-value limit following the size of the mortgage versus the property value to 90% from 80%.

It also raised its debt-servicing-to-income-limit to 50% of a borrower’s income, from 45%. The bank also cancelled its debt-to-income limit, which was at nine times borrower’s annual income relative to overall debt.

“In the past, we reacted to relaxed lending standards and overly optimistic expectations by tightening mortgage indicators,” Governor Jiri Rusnok said. “Now, when the economy has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, these limits may become too strict.” (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Michael Kahn)