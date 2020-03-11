Czech government is ready to help sectors hurt by coronavirus

PRAGUE, March 11 (Reuters) - The Czech government stands ready to help sectors of the economy hit worst by the new coronavirus outbreak and will talk to the country’s banks about the situation, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday.

Babis, after meeting with the Czech National Bank on Wednesday, also said there was no reason today to change the government’s plans to run a 40 billion crown ($1.76 billion) budget deficit, in line with the previous year.