PRAGUE, March 10 (Reuters) - Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok does not see a need at this point to cut interest rates in response to the fallout from the spread of the coronavirus, he said on Tuesday.

Rusnok told reporters during a visit to parliament the bank could lower interest rates - currently at 2.25% after a hike last month - at its March 26 meeting if the situation demands it. (Reporting by Robert Muller Writing by Jan Lopatka)