Czech lower house approves tax loss carryback to help coronavirus-hit companies

PRAGUE, May 29 (Reuters) - The Czech Parliament’s lower house on Friday approved a bill allowing companies to apply expected losses of up to 30 million crowns ($1.2 million) this year to tax statements from the prior two years, giving them a quick cash boost.

In cases of a bigger loss, firms can use the remainder to deduct from their tax base over the next five years.

The measure, which still needs upper house approval from the Senate, is designed to give much-needed cash to businesses hit by lockdown measures that since March have shut down shops, restaurants and much of daily life.

Many factories are also idled and face falling order books.

The bill is expected to cut central state budget revenue by 13 billion crowns in 2020, or roughly 0.2% of the previous year’s gross domestic product.

The government plans to run a record 300 billion crown deficit this year, more than seven-fold the originally planned 40 billion, mostly due to the impact of the pandemic.

The central bank has forecast the economy to shrink 8% this year, the most pessimistic scenario among state institutions.