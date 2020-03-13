Healthcare
March 13, 2020 / 11:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech government bans most travel in and out of country to fight coronavirus

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 13 (Reuters) - The Czech government has imposed a ban on foreigners entering the country and Czechs travelling abroad as of Monday as it tries to curb the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.

“We issue a ban on entry for all foreigners as of midnight from Sunday to Monday, except those with residency or short-term permits of over 90 days,” Babis told a televised news conference after an extraordinary government session. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller; Editing by Catherine Evans)

