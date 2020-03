PRAGUE, March 19 (Reuters) - A coronavirus crisis lasting three months would cause a 5-8% drop in Czech economic output and lead to 400,000-450,000 job losses, Josef Stredula, chief of the country’s main union group CMKOS, said on Thursday.

Stredula said he expected the economy to grind to a halt in 10-14 days following closures of car plants in the country that heavily depends on car manufacturing and exports. (Reporting by Robert Muller Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Toby Chopra)