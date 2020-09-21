COVID-19 cases in Czech Republic pass 50,000 mark

A medical staff member speaks to a man waiting to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Prague, Czech Republic September 21, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic’s total tally of COVID-19 cases now exceeds 50,000, Health Ministry data showed on Monday.

Of a total 50,071 cases, 25,336 patients had recovered and 521 had died as of Monday at 1558 GMT.

The total number of cases has doubled in September as the country battles a surge in infections, which has been growing at the second fastest rate in Europe after Spain when adjusted for population.