Czech government decides against opening shops at this time -minister

PRAGUE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Czech government has decided against opening non-essential retail shops at this time amid the unfavorable pandemic situation, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Twitter on Friday.

“The pandemic situation is not good, the UK variant is still spreading. That’s why we decided at the government not to open closed shops for now,” Havlicek said, adding the government will debate shop openings again next week. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Toby Chopra)