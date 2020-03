PRAGUE, March 18 (Reuters) - The Czech government is preparing up to 100 billion crowns ($4.05 billion) in direct aid for businesses and 900 billion crowns ($36.42 billion) more through loan guarantees to help recover from the outbreak of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday. ($1 = 24.7100 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller, writing by Jason Hovet)