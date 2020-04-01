Czech government proposes up to 6-month moratorium on most loan payments

PRAGUE, April 1 (Reuters) - The Czech government approved a plan to put a moratorium on consumer, company and mortgage loan payments at banks and lenders for up to six months if borrowers opt in to the scheme, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

Borrowers who use the programme, aimed at giving relief to people and firms hurt by the coronavirus outbreak, can choose a three- or six-month moratorium on payments.

The interest rate in loan contracts would remain unchanged but would be paid only after the end of the moratorium under the plan, which needs parliamentary approval.

The government plan is slightly more flexible than a blanket moratorium that Finance Minister Alena Schillerova had originally sought. Banks had called a blanket moratorium counterproductive and said not all borrowers needed relief. (Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Jan Lopatka)