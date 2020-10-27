Czech government seeks to extend emergency powers to December 3

FILE PHOTO: Members of the medical staff treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Slany Hospital in Slany, Czech Republic, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government will ask lawmakers to extend its emergency powers for another month, until Dec. 3, as it tries to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday.

The government’s state of emergency order is due to run out on Nov. 3. The cabinet has tightened measures, including a new 9 p.m. curfew coming into effect on Wednesday, to combat the spread of coronavirus as a pandemic second wave sweeps Europe.