Czech government shuts most shops, curbs movement to stem COVID-19 surge

PRAGUE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Czech government on Wednesday ordered most shops and services to shutter and sought to limit all movement to essential trips such as for work and medical visits to curb Europe’s fastest growth in new coronavirus infections.

Health Minister Roman Prymula said the Czech health system would soon reach the limits of its capacity and that hospitals would run short of beds in November without immediate action. (Reporting by Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka, Writing by Michael Kahn, Editing by Gareth Jones)