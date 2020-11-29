Czech government to allow shops, restaurants to reopen from Thursday

PRAGUE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Czech government will allow restaurants and non-essential shops to reopen on Thursday, Dec. 3, as the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic eases, Health Mister Jan Blatny said on Sunday.

The country will move down one notch to level 3 on its 5-level risk scale, which means all shops and restaurants can open but must limit customer numbers to allow for social distancing. A night-time curfew will be lifted and limited sports activities can resume. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)