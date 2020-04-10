Czech government's $40 billion aid plan may not be enough -minister

PRAGUE, April 10 (Reuters) - A Czech government pledge to offer 100 billion crowns ($4.0 billion) of aid for businesses and 900 billion crowns more in loan guarantees in the face of the coronavirus outbreak may not be enough, the industry minister was quoted on Friday as saying.

The government promised the funds in mid-March as it imposed a virtual lockdown on the country and moved to help businesses hit hard by the disruption.

The government has increased its planned central state budget deficit fivefold to a record 200 billion crowns to pay for the measures intended to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Karel Havlicek told the news website idnes.cz that the direct aid had nearly all been handed out in the first month.

Asked if more aid would be needed, he said it would be important to see developments in April and the beginning of May. The government envisages that shops start to reopen after the Easter holidays.

Havlicek said a state scheme to pay the majority of wages for employees at firms that have been shut by an official order or have lost customers and suppliers was also important.

“For now we are maintaining a deficit of 200 billion crowns and guaranteeing instruments, but if it will be too little and we see more support is needed, we will have to discuss it again,” Havlicek was quoted as saying.

The Finance Ministry has estimated that the economy could shrink by more than 5% in 2020 and that unemployment, hitherto the lowest in the European Union, could jump, though it remained at just 3% in March, according to data published last week.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced many major factories to suspend production, including the central European country’s three car plants, which has disrupted supply chains. Hyundai Motor Co’s Czech plant plans to become the first to relaunch on April 14 after a three-week outage.