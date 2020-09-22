Czech health ministry to limit sporting events audience: paper

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will further limit the number of spectators at sporting events from Sept. 24, while bars and restaurants will have to close by 10 p.m. (2000 GMT), Mlada Fronta Dnes reported on Tuesday, citing Health Minister Roman Prymula.

The paper did not report further details on sporting events, which are currently limited to 1,000 people at outdoor events and 500 indoors, with some exceptions.