PRAGUE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will need to tighten measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus to prevent a “catastrophe” in hospitals in the coming weeks, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday.

“Hellish days await us,” Babis said at a news conference.

The government is due to hold talks throughout the day on possible further measures.