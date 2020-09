FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a face mask leaves a shopping mall as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Prague, Czech Republic, September 14, 2020. / REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic’s daily count of new coronavirus cases rose to 1,677 on Tuesday, the highest on record, as the country has been struggling with the resurgent pandemic.

The overall number of confirmed cases rose to 38,896 as of the end of Sept. 15 in the country of 10.7 million, data from the Health Ministry showed on Wednesday.