FILE PHOTO: A view of the city during a night-time curfew imposed by the Czech government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Prague, Czech Republic, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Republic reported 13,051 new coronavirus cases for Oct 29, Health Ministry data showed on Friday.

The total number of cases now stands at 310,068 in the country of 10.7 million, while deaths are at 2,862.