FILE PHOTO: A passenger wearing a protective mask waits for a train at Prague's main railway station, as the Czech government bans all passengers without face protection from the public transport to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Czech Republic, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported 1,382 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily tally to date, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The central European country tightened restrictions on face mask wearing this week as new cases spiked, but has so far opted to avoid bringing back measures that would hurt businesses.