Czech Republic reports 2,309 new coronavirus cases in slight dip

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic recorded 2,309 new infections in its third highest daily rise since the coronavirus pandemic began, but the figure was down slightly from 2,392 the previous day, health ministry data showed on Thursday.

In the past two weeks, Czech infections have been rising at the second fastest rate in Europe, for a tally of 55,464 cases since the first infections were detected in March.

Authorities have reinstated some measures to rein in the virus, such as mask-wearing and, from Thursday, stricter limits on opening hours for bars.