FILE PHOTO: A medical staff member speaks to a man waiting to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Prague, Czech Republic September 21, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic’s daily count of new coronavirus cases rose to 2,913 on Thursday, the second highest figure on record, data from the Health Ministry showed.

The total number of cases reached 58,374 in the country of 10.7 million, which has been experiencing a surge of infections in recent weeks after relaxing most anti-epidemic measures in the summer.