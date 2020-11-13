Czech Republic reports 7,874 new coronavirus cases for Nov 12, deaths rise by 185

FILE PHOTO: Medical staff members transport a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after transfer from Zlin region to Prague, Czech Republic, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported 7,874 new coronavirus cases for Nov. 12, Health Ministry data showed on Friday, extending a decline in new infections as the country seeks to push down Europe’s highest per-capita infection rate.

Thursday’s tally was 5,358 lower than the same day a week ago and brought the total number of coronavirus infections in the country of 10.7 million to 446,675.

Deaths rose by 185, which included 91 on Thursday and revisions to previous days. In total, 5,755 have died after testing positive for COVID-19.