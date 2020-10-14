Czech Republic reports more than 8,000 daily COVID-19 cases for second time

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a face mask walks across the medieval Charles Bridge, as the Czech government shut sports, culture and social venues for two weeks to slow down the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Prague, Czech Republic, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic recorded 8,325 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its second-highest daily tally since the pandemic started, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The country of 10.7 million has seen a five-fold rise in cases since the start of September. Since March, it has reported 129,747 cases, of which 59,901 have recovered.

Deaths have climbed to 1,106, from 696 on Oct. 1.