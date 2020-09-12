Czech Republic reports record one-day rise in new coronavirus cases

PRAGUE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic on Saturday reported its largest one-day rise so far of new coronavirus infections, recording 1,447 cases, according to Health Ministry data.

The country has seen one of the biggest spikes in cases tmsnrt.rs/3dIscS3 among European countries in recent weeks.

It tightened restrictions on mask wearing this week although it aims to avoid bringing back measures that would hurt businesses.