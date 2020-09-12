Czech Republic reports record one-day rise in new coronavirus cases

PRAGUE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic on Saturday reported its largest one-day rise so far of new coronavirus infections, recording 1,447 cases, according to Health Ministry data.
The country has seen one of the biggest spikes in cases tmsnrt.rs/3dIscS3 among European countries in recent weeks.
It tightened restrictions on mask wearing this week although it aims to avoid bringing back measures that would hurt businesses.
Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
