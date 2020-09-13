Czech Republic sees record rise in virus cases for third straight day

PRAGUE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported its largest single-day increase in new coronavirus infections for a third straight day on Sunday, recording 1,541 cases, according to Health Ministry data.

It was the fifth day in a row with new infections above 1,000 as the country of 10.7 million sees a surge in cases that is among the fastest in the European Union. The government has tightened rules requiring face mask use but aims to avoid harsh lockdowns. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Susan Fenton)